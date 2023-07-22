Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading 15.4% Higher

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 389,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 118,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Highland Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$55.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Highland Copper

(Get Free Report)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine North copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.