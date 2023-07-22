HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42,735 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,735 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 14.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $70,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 738,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,572. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

