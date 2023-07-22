HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $176,000 Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $280,904,000,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.