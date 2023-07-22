HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.14. 1,027,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,805. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.96.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.78.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

