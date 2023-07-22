HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 37,852 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 923.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,953 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,852 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE RF traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. 12,963,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,389,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial
In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
