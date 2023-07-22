HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.71.

Netflix stock traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,340,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,529. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.64 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

