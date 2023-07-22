HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.62. 288,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,920. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.65.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

