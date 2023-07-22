HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,740 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPHD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 185.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period.

TPHD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,753. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

