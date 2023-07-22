Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Truist Financial

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.56.

NYSE:HXL opened at $75.36 on Friday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

