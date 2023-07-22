Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

