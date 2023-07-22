Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $157.95 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $157.95 million and $4,933.48 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00014488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00021574 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,854.19 or 1.00044693 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.32290787 USD and is down -10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.