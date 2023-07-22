Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Down 12.6% in June

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,900 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE HRI traded down $9.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 736,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,157. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.13. Herc has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after purchasing an additional 878,615 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 723.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,105,000 after purchasing an additional 454,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Herc by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,498,000 after purchasing an additional 264,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

