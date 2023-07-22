Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Short Interest Down 9.7% in June

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 259,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hempacco stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Free Report) by 380.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,094 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.29% of Hempacco worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

HPCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 251,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Hempacco has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Hempacco ( NASDAQ:HPCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Hempacco had a negative return on equity of 98.43% and a negative net margin of 248.33%.

