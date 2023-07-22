Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $46.54 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and $46.54 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00045903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,399,966,653 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,297,491,932.31319 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05508498 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $55,677,552.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

