Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 49,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277 shares of company stock valued at $61,758 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $149,000. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 842,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 635,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 356,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.85. 408,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $722.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

