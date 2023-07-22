Head-To-Head Review: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Versus Systems and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 8X8 1 8 5 0 2.29

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5,194.12%. 8X8 has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 42.23%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than 8X8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.8% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Versus Systems and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -2,090.47% -103.69% -79.57% 8X8 -9.83% -51.00% -6.08%

Volatility & Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $943,034.00 4.81 -$21.76 million ($10.09) -0.04 8X8 $743.94 million 0.68 -$73.14 million ($0.63) -6.89

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

