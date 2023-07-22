Head to Head Contrast: Auddia (AUUD) vs. Its Competitors

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) is one of 133 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Auddia to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Auddia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Auddia alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 562 3192 4994 75 2.52

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 18.42%. Given Auddia’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.66 Auddia Competitors $1.31 billion -$58.79 million -10.97

This table compares Auddia and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Auddia’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -95.06% -2,161.62% -226.98%

Volatility & Risk

Auddia has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auddia beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Auddia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.