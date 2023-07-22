Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Down 12.2% in June

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $135,552.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE HVT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 77,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.39. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

