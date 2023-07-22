Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

HLIT stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Harmonic has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

