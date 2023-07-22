Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 619 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.94. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.9387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.35) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.