Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 406,544 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406,544 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $37.62 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,299,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 105,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $25,021.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,135 shares of company stock worth $5,484,926 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

