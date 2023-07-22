Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,184 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 90.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6,128.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 417,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 410,903 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $63.75 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. Analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

