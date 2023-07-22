Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 3,618.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506,101 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of PDD by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $244,881,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

PDD Stock Up 1.5 %

PDD opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.