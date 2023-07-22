Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $175,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,782,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1,062.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 43,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $406.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.