Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $257.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

