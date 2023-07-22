Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $141,000 Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 52,241 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, California First Leasing Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

