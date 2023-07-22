Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 7,264 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 405.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,803,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wendy’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 101,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wendy’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,707,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,279,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.26.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

