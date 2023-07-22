Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 116.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431,867 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $2,562,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $110.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.16.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

