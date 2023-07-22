Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 2,745 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.5 %

S opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.27. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $52,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,860.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $52,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,860.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,287,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,272. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

