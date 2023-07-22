Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target Cut to GBX 240

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

HBRIY opened at $3.20 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

