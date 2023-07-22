Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 1.7%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 16,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 31,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Hannan Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

