Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44. 42,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 38,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.82 million, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.56.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

