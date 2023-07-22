Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.