Halliburton’s (HAL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $45.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,709,000 after buying an additional 2,682,418 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

