H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEOGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

