H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Down 9.9% in June

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $73.36 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller's revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $467,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,143,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,016 shares in the company, valued at $772,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $467,573.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,102.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

