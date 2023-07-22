H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.10

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.10 and traded as high as $73.25. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 280,203 shares changing hands.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 28.98%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $467,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $467,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,102.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,143,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 356,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

