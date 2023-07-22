GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Cut by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,253,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,560,000 after purchasing an additional 532,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,619,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,309,000 after purchasing an additional 434,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.