Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0337 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Grin has a market cap of $3.31 million and $448,081.40 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,889.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00313955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.49 or 0.00817985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00541489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00062718 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00126240 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.