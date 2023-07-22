Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Grifols by 21.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,276,000 after acquiring an additional 591,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Stock Down 1.1 %

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 3,046,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

