Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on August 11th

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

GPP stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. EVR Research LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

