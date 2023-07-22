Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.32. 182,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,133. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $412.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Green Dot by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

