Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.
Green Dot Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.32. 182,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,133. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Green Dot by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
