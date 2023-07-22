Graypoint LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

