Graypoint LLC Purchases 656 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $85.58 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

