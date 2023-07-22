Graypoint LLC Purchases 603 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $803,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

