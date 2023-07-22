Graypoint LLC Invests $313,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,175,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.16.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $623.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $663.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.