Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after buying an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,834,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,632,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

