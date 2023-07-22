Graypoint LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after buying an additional 2,526,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,101,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,642,000 after buying an additional 1,602,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,256,000 after buying an additional 1,529,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

