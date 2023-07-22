Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.