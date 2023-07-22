Graypoint LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

